Suspect is arrested and charged for burglaries in Boyds area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police officers have arrested and charged a suspect responsible for a string of burglaries since July.

A 16-year-old male from Boyds has been charged with the burglary of four homes and the attempted burglary of three homes in the Boyds area.

The investigation began when detectives noticed burglaries were occurring in a small geographic area and appeared to be committed by the same suspect.

During the 5th District SAT Officers patrol of the area on October 16th at approximately 12:05 am, they observed a boy climb onto the deck of a home while wearing a black mask and backpack.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and investigators located the stolen items from the reported burglaries inside his home.

Montgomery County Police say the suspect was charged as a juvenile and since he is underage, his identity will not be released. When he was arrested, he was released to the custody of his parents.