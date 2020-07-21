One suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police arrived at 9100 block of Gue Rd. around 10:57 a.m. in response to a report of gunshots.

According to officials, the suspect an adult male is in custody after a car and foot chase. The victim an adult male has been pronounced dead, officials say. The identity of the suspect or victim has not been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

