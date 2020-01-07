Suspect charged in Westfield Wheaton Mall theft and assault case

Remy Haynes was charged in the theft and assault of four victims at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department in the theft and assault of four victims at the Westfield Wheaton Mall back in September.

21-year-old Remy Haynes of South Carey Street in Baltimore is charged with two counts of armed robbery four counts of second-degree assault, four counts of theft under $1,500 and one count of malicious destruction of property.

The police department was able to identify Haynes after releasing surveillance video to the media and public to help with the investigation. Detectives received tips identifying Haynes as one of the individuals in the video.

A juvenile was also identified as a suspect and charges are expected to come shortly . A third suspect has still yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the remaining suspect is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department-4th District Patrol Investigation Unit at 240-773-5476.