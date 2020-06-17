Suspect charged in deadly Silver Spring stabbing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old man was charged in the Sunday night murder of Jose Augusto Ruiz in Silver Spring, police announced on Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the suspect as Denzel Massamba Kasaka. According to their investigation, the suspect allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Ruiz in a parking lot on Avonshire Drive. Police said they found Ruiz injured inside of a vehicle around 11:46 p.m. on June 14. He died at the hospital.

Investigators said they reviewed video surveillance, and determined that the victim and the suspect were in an argument that became physical — about an hour before authorities arrived. They believe the homicide was not a random incident.

Both Kasaka and Ruiz are from Silver Spring. Kasaka is charged with first-degree murder.

