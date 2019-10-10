Suspect assaults 3 employees at Westfield Wheaton Mall

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who assaulted three women employees at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

Police released a surveillance video of the suspect walking into the brow art salon then forced the two victims into a rear storage area of the store where the third victim was working. The three victims struggled with the suspect and were eventually able to get away. The suspect ran from the mall before officers arrived. The suspect is described by police as an African American male who is approximately 6-foot tall with a medium build. He has dark skin and a full beard and mustache. Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the police.