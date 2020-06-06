Suspect arrested, recorded forcibly taking protest flyers from girl on Capital Crescent Trail

Video shows news coverage before the suspect was arrested

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a suspect in an assault case on the Capital Crescent Trail.

60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, is suspected of forcibly grabbing flyers from young adults on the Capital Crescent Trail, an incident that was recorded and spread widely on social media this week.

Brennan is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police. Police said the assault incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, when three young adults were posting flyers in support of George Floyd.

The suspect is seen in the video forcibly grabbing flyers from one of the victims, and then pushing his bicycle towards the man recording — causing him to fall to the ground. The victim recording the incident posted it to Reddit, under the “Public Freakout” forum.

Park Police said “community members have sent hundreds of tips.” Even Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh had tweeted the video, requesting information. Brennan was developed as a suspect and authorities searched his home and said they seized “items of evidentiary value.” Brennan voluntarily turned himself into detectives, police said in a press release on Friday.

The Capital Crescent Trail is about 7 miles long and runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, Maryland.

