Suspect arrested in Rockville home invasion, robbery

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WD) — A suspect was arrested in Rockville on Sunday for a home invasion and armed robbery caused over a dispute about money.

17-year-old Mohammed Timaji was arrested by police officers after he allegedly rung the door of the victim’s home and saying that he “wanted the money.”

Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said Timaji then broke into the home and stole cash while wielding a knife.

“Officers in the area saw him. He was getting into a vehicle and they were able to arrest him at the scene,” Innocenti said.

Timaji was transported to the central processing unit and was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond. A mugshot of timaji will not be released because he is a juvenile.