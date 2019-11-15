Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at Popeye’s restaurant

OXON HILL, Md. (WDVM) — After a weeklong search, the man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a Popeye’s restaurant in Oxon Hill has been arrested and charged.

Prince George’s County Police have arrested 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. McClain is charged with first and second degree murder, among other charges, after allegedly stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis outside of the restaurant last week.

On November 4, officers were called to the restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road for the report of a fight. Police say both men got into an altercation after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food. They discovered Davis outside in the parking lot suffering from a stab wound, he died a short time later. McClain then fled from the area before police tracked him down at a home on Nova Avenue in Capitol Heights. He is being held without bond.