Suspect arrested in connection to Takoma Park murder

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) -- Several businesses have closed for not complying with COVID-19 restrictions in Montgomery County.

County officials announced three businesses have closed, including The Grille at Flower Hill, The Palisades Lounge, Cabana Hookah Lounge and Vibes Hookah Lounge. Last week, the county received multiple complaints about employees not wearing masks at The Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg. The Palisades lounge, in Silver Spring, was recently cited and closed for a liquor violation and for not maintaining appropriate physical distancing of customers. Both hookah lounges were closed because they are not part of phase two reopening. County inspectors visited nearly 2,000 businesses to provide education about the requirements to comply with reopening – all to keep patrons and employees safe. Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management Director, Dr. Earl Stoddard said, “We are going to be out enforcing in cases where we find people who are being wanton in disregard for public health orders. Those businesses will be cited, and if those citations are deemed as such, they will be closed.”