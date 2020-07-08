Suspect arrested in connection to Takoma Park murder

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Takoma Park.

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to the 8300 block of Flower avenue for an assault in progress, when officers arrived they found an adult male lying in the grass unresponsive. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police arrested 41-year-old Eric Alton Andrews of Hyattsville and charged him with first and second degree murder. The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

