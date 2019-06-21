Suspect arrested in connection to jewelry store robbery

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — One suspect is being charged for robbing a jewelry store and an armed carjacking.

Ever Torres-Enriquez, 23, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and carjacking. Police say on February 16th, officers responded to a call after two suspects entered the Silver Spring jewelry store on the 1100 block of University Boulevard East in Takoma Park. Surveillance shows the suspects took jewelry and cash from the store, ran out, then carjacked two men who were parked outside of the jewelry store. Through investigation, detectives identified Torres-Enriquez as a suspect in the robbery. He was arrested during a traffic stop last week and is currently being held without bond.