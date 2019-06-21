Suspect arrested in connection to jewelry store robbery

I-270

Torres-Enriquez is being held without bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — One suspect is being charged for robbing a jewelry store and an armed carjacking.

Ever Torres-Enriquez, 23, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and carjacking. Police say on February 16th, officers responded to a call after two suspects entered the Silver Spring jewelry store on the 1100 block of University Boulevard East in Takoma Park. Surveillance shows the suspects took jewelry and cash from the store, ran out, then carjacked two men who were parked outside of the jewelry store. Through investigation, detectives identified Torres-Enriquez as a suspect in the robbery. He was arrested during a traffic stop last week and is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.