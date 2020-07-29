Suspect arrested and charged in I-495 shooting incident

Police released the above photos while searching for a suspect in the I-495 shooting that happened on July 27, 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect accused of shooting at another driver on Interstate 495.

25-year-old Michael Andre Holmes was charged with first and second degree assault as well as reckless endangerment, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. The incident was reported on Monday, when a person told police that a man fired at least one shot from their car while driving on the outer loop of I-495 in Silver Spring, Maryland. The person was not injured in the shooting, but police said they witnessed some damage to the person’s vehicle.

Police at the time were seeking a suspect with a blue sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata. According to police, a Montgomery County police officer conducted a traffic stop on Holmes in his blue Hyundai around 3 p.m. Monday. A witness pulled up next to the officer and told them that the driver of the Hyundai shot at another vehicle. Moments later, the officer said Holmes fled from the traffic stop.

Police said Holmes was arrested without incident at his Annapolis home, where they said officers also found his vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.

