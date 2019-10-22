Surveillance video: Suspect attacks, robs woman outside of her home

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was robbed outside of her home in the Fairland Area of Silver Spring last week, now Montgomery County detectives are looking for the suspects.

Police released a surveillance video of the robbery on the 3700 block of Castle Terrace. The woman reported she was outside the front door to the home when one of four suspects approached her. The suspect allegedly struck her on the back of the head with a metal object and then continued to assault her as she fell to the ground. The suspect then stole the victim’s purse and ran off with three other suspects.

“The suspect then continued to assault our victim and demanding that she hand over her purse, the suspect eventually stole the victim’s purse then fled,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

The department has now joined the neighborhood app – which they encourage residents to use to share video or information on crime in their neighborhoods. Residents have shared video captured by the app, which has been used to help solve cases.

Note: MCPD released video with suspect demanding victim’s purse – mymcpnews.com. Anyone who may recognize this person’s voice is asked to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section – 240-773-6870.