Surveillance released in Silver Spring Dunkin’ burglary

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage Friday of a burglary of a business in Silver Spring.

The break-in happened on July 12 when the suspect forced entry through the front door of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 8401 Colesville Road around 6:58 p.m.

According to police, the suspect stole electronics and food from the restaurant.

Anyone with information about this burglary or suspect is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Tipsters can also provide information by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or by submitting a tip online. Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

