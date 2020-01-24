Surveillance: Police investigating home invasion robbery in Fairland

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest in this case

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Fairland area of Montgomery County.

Police say the incident happened on the 3000 block of Piano Lane. The two suspects were caught on video entering the home while the victim was asleep. The first suspect entered the bedroom where the victim was sleeping, pointed a handgun at the victim, and told the victim to cover their head with the blanket. The suspect stole a safe and other property belonging to the victim. Detectives believe that the second suspect remained downstairs and acted as a lookout during the robbery. Both suspects are described by police as black males and approximately 6 feet tall.

“If anyone has any information on the home invasion robbery or the suspects, please contact Montgomery County Police,” said Sgt. Kathy Estrada, Montgomery County Police Department.

