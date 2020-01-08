Superintendent releases recommended $683 million budget

Focus is on decreasing classroom sizes, expanding the full-day Pre-K program, and hiring additional staff members

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County superintendent has released her largest recommended budget increase yet with hopes of tackling large class sizes and more.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban revealed a $683 million preliminary budget–a more than seven percent increase over the 2018 operating budget.

Alban says the upcoming year’s focus is on decreasing classroom sizes, expanding the full-day Pre-K program, and hiring additional staff members.

“We need to really think about the mental health services we’re providing to students and looking at how we can better serve them. So we’ve had increases in positions for special [education,] for school psychologists, for personnel workers,” explained Dr. Alban.

Dr. Alban’s budget also highlighted the need for a sustainable replacement cycle for technology hardware and software.

“Right now we’ve been doing it with one-time funding so we’re beginning to put money that will enable us to go onto a viable replacement cycle.”

The board of education is scheduled to discuss the budget on Wednesday.

A public hearing on the budget is slated for the first Wednesday in February.