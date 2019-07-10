Sunflower field attracts thousands in Montgomery County

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many are taking a trip to see 30 acres of sunflowers that have blossomed in Montgomery County.

You can catch these beautiful sunflowers at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area, which is off River Road in Poolesville. This was one of Montgomery County’s best-kept secrets, but now the cat’s out of the bag and a growing number of people visit the park to take pictures. The field has attracted thousands of people over the years. “I’ve been living here for about a year, and my aunt has lived here for a long, long time, and she said we have to go see the sunflowers. And to see fields and fields of so many; it’s gorgeous,” county resident, Ginna Glass stated.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants to remind visitors: the field is just for viewing and is not meant for picnics, and there is also potential for exposure to poison ivy, mosquitoes and ticks.