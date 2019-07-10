Sunflower field attracts thousands in Montgomery County

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many are taking a trip to see 30 acres of sunflowers that have blossomed in Montgomery County.
You can catch these beautiful sunflowers at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area, which is off River Road in Poolesville. This was one of Montgomery County’s best-kept secrets, but now the cat’s out of the bag and a growing number of people visit the park to take pictures. The field has attracted thousands of people over the years. “I’ve been living here for about a year, and my aunt has lived here for a long, long time, and she said we have to go see the sunflowers. And to see fields and fields of so many; it’s gorgeous,” county resident, Ginna Glass stated.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants to remind visitors: the field is just for viewing and is not meant for picnics, and there is also potential for exposure to poison ivy, mosquitoes and ticks.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App