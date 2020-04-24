Study shows when states could reopen

(WDVM) — An analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle found some states may be able to reopen and loosen social distancing measures as early as the beginning of May.

Those findings, along with “robust containment strategies” could prevent a second wave of COVID-19. Some of the strategies include implemented testing, contact tracing, isolation of confirmed cases, and restricting large gatherings.

“We are seeing the numbers decline because some state and local governments, and, equally important, individuals around the country have stepped up to protect their families, their neighbors, and friends and coworkers by reducing physical contact,” said IHME Director Christopher Murray. “Now, the challenge – as well as opportunity – is for states to figure out how to reopen the US economy and allow people to get back to work without sacrificing that progress. Relaxing social distancing too soon carries great risks of a resurgence of new infections. No one wants to see this vicious cycle repeating itself.”

West Virginia could open sometime between May 04 through May 10th

Virginia and Maryland could open sometime between June 01 through June 07.