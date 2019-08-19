Storm knocks down five power lines onto roadway

MONROVIA, Md. (WDVM) — About 7,000 homes and businesses throughout Maryland were without power Sunday night after storm winds knocked out utility lines.

According to Potomac Edison, several crews worked through the night and into Monday morning to make repairs.

By Monday afternoon, all but 600 customers are still without power in the area.

One of the most severely damaged areas included five downed utility lines blocking the roadway along Rt. 80 and Rt. 75 in Monrovia.

“Some of them were fallen and about 20 cross-arms on the poles that were broken or damaged. We do expect all customers still affected by those outages to be back and restored to power by this evening,” explained spokesperson for Potomac Edison, Aaron Ruegg.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, it is unclear when the roadway will re-open.