Statewide feline adoption event breaks new record

Maryland 2000 Saving Lives Across Maryland saved more than 2,700 cats and kittens

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Throughout the month of July, animal shelters across Maryland participated in an annual adoption event to help find forever homes for the hundreds of felines that crowd shelters in the summer months.

It’s called kitten season.

It takes place during the summer months when cats are in heat and shelters become crowded with kittens and more cats.

“We are right in the peak of kitten season in July. Lots of litters coming in, and moms and litters, pregnant moms, so yeah, summer is tough in an animal shelter,” explained Kim Jones with the Humane Society of Washington County.

To help manage the growing populations and find these felines a home, the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance hosted the third annual Maryland 2000 Saving Lives Across Maryland promotional event throughout July.

More than 20 shelters across the state aimed to house at least 2,000 felines through complete waivers of adoption fees or a reduced price.

“In 2018, we as a state adopted-out 2,590 cats and kittens, and this year we were up 175. We [adopted] 2,765,” said humane education with the Frederick County Animal Shelter, Bethany Davidson.

At the Frederick County Animal shelter, 114 cats and kittens were adopted, an increase from last year.

“Last year we only had 88, so that’s a big bump for us. So that’s a great thing,” Davidson said.

Montgomery County Animal Services reported 130 cats and kittens that found their homes, that’s up from the 116 that were adopted last year.

The Humane Society of Washington County says 197 felines were adopted. This year they adopted fewer animals than in previous years.

“I think we have a lot of challenges with things like social media and craigslist. People will offer free kittens, but you go to get a free kitten, they’re not spayed and neutered, they don’t have any vaccines. As responsible pet parents, if you go and do all of those things, it’s going to be way more for what we generally charge here for a kitten,” said Jones.