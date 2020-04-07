State-run drive-thru coronavirus testing starts in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s first state-run drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened in Silver Spring Tuesday morning.

The state of Maryland has set up five drive-thru testing sites at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Stations, also known as VEIP sites.

Officials stress that these are not walk-in sites, and people must have an appointment in order to be tested there.

“This country, this county and this state do not have enough test kits to do walk in testing yet,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, standing outside of the testing site Tuesday.

“All physicians across the state have access to utilize the CRISP surveillance system to order tests for the patients,” explains Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s chief health officer.

Shortly after the physician enters the patient’s information into the CRISP system, patients are given a link to sign up for an appointment time.

Montgomery County’s first site is at the White Oak VEIP site in Silver Spring, but any state resident who meets the criteria to schedule an appointment can take advantage of these sites, regardless of which county they live in.

Officials say the White Oak site currently has capacity to be able to test about 100 patients per day. While 100 patients may be the capacity now– that number isn’t set in stone, and capacity can fluctuate day by day.

“As we get the opportunity to have more test kits available and testing capacity increases, we will be able to increase the number of appointment slots. We hope to be able to do as many collections as we can,” said Dr. Gayles.

Montgomery County has another drive-through testing site, not sponsored by the state, at MedStar in Bethesda. That site also requires pre-approval for testing.