State police report 6 fatal motorcycle-involved accidents in recent weeks

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — In the last several weeks, there have been six fatal accidents involving motorcyclists across Maryland. State police is warning all drivers to take precautions on the roads.

Since the beginning of the year, Maryland State Police has investigated at least 567 accidents involving motorcycles.

According to data from the state police, 21 accidents have ended in fatalities, and six of those deaths occurred within the last three weeks.

“It’s been an increase of motorcycle fatalities across the state. Compared to the rest of the year, over the past since late July, it has increased,” explained Cpl. Josh Bonneville with Maryland State Police.

Police say it’s within the summer months where they see the most accidents as riders take advantage of the warmer weather. While there isn’t an overall increase, the past month has seen an uptick.

In Virginia, state police there have reported at least 47 deaths so far this year.

“Safety is definitely important. As a daily rider, it’s not something I think of every day, but it is something I try to acknowledge every day. These bikes aren’t forgiving,” said motorcyclist Dmitriy Postnikov.

Postnikov works at the Harley-Davidson location in Frederick and says he fell for motorcycles when he was just three years old sitting on his father’s lap and grabbing the handlebars.

Years later he still rides, but with caution.

“Focus on the road, the condition that the motorcycle is in, their safety gear, and just have your head on a swivel for other drivers,” said Postnikov.

It is Maryland State Law that motorcyclists have to wear a helmet on the roads. If you’re caught without one, that could be a $500 fine.

State police cautions drivers to always wear a helmet and follow the posted speed limit.

“You want to wear not only a helmet, but protective clothing which would be clothing specifically designed to prevent injury when contacting the pavement. It’s also a good idea to wear more reflective clothing that makes your stand out to other motorists,” said Cox.