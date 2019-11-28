State grants to spark revitalization projects

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — For Brunswick native and city council member, Nathan Brown, some of the streets and buildings he grew up surrounded by have fallen out of use in and into disrepair.

“When I was younger, there were a lot more businesses and stores then there are now. I think that’s when started to see the decline,” Brown explained.

This past spring, the council passed a small-area plan which outlined a vision to preserve the area’s historic buildings, as well as build up development ahead of expected population growth.

The city recently received four different grants from Governor Larry Hogan’s Office, amounting to more than $750,000 to go towards repairing the public works building, repairing stormwater tunnels, and constructing a new emergency operations center.

“We have to try to move along with that growth and provide the necessary services that the citizens and the new citizens will require and expect,” explained Brunswick City Administrator David Dunn.

Dunn says the new emergency operations center will be located at 811 West Potomac Street, and will additionally house the Brunswick Police Department and Department of Public Works. The city expects the entire project to cost about $4 million.

The City will also use a $100,000 grant towards repairs for the Yourtee Springs groundwater infiltration system.

Brunswick will also cash in on a $400,000 state Department of Housing and Community Development grant to acquire underused properties in the downtown area.

The council hasn’t yet outlined how many or which building in particular they will acquire, but they maintain that any renovations will be in line with the historic nature of the buildings.

Brown hopes to keep the momentum towards improvement that these grants have already provided.

“The mayor and council are working very hard to achieve those goals. I think it shows in going after this grant funding on multiple different levels- our infrastructure and downtown area– that we’re really trying to achieve something here that everyone can be proud of,” Brown explained.