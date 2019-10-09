State considering 12th early voting site in Montgomery County

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — After an emergency hearing, the Maryland State Board of Elections is now considering a 12th early voting site in the White Oak area of Montgomery County.

The decision was made after the Montgomery County Board of Elections voted against a 12th site. Local officials called on the board to reconsider but the board voted against the idea of a new site.

The State Board of Elections voted 4-1 to require Montgomery County elections officials to pick a new site. Members of the county council say the site is needed due to extremely long wait times during previous elections. The state will vote on the site at a meeting scheduled on October 31.