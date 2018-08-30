State assessment shows Frederick County students excel in math, decline in literacy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FREDERICK, Md - A Maryland state assessment shows increased Frederick County student performance in math and a continued decline in literacy.

The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) issued state-wide results on August 28.

The results rank performance from 1, meaning the student did not meet expectations, to 5, meaning the student exceeded expectations.

Frederick County ranked third in algebra test performance, but fell in the percentage of students scoring 4 or higher in English Language Arts. However, this decline was no real surprise for school officials.

"In some ways it was affirming to some areas we have already targeted, and known we needed to focus on. We've focused most recently on evidence-based interventions and looking at 'do we really have the appropriate supports for each and every student," explained FCPS director of System Accountability & School Improvement, Jamie Aliveto.

Officials plan to look more closely at helping elementary school students in reading and literacy.