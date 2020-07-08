State and local leader urge Marylanders to sign up for affordable health insurance as deadline looms

According to the Maryland Citizen's Health Initiative, over 40,000 people have signed up for coverage during open enrollment

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The deadline is approaching for Marylanders to sign up for affordable health insurance. State and local leaders are urging their residents to sign up before it’s too late.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some Americans have lost their jobs and access to employer-sponsored health insurance, including residents of Maryland.

“Marylanders who are uninsured should enroll,” said presidents of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, Vincent DeMarco.

DeMarco said because of the Affordable Care Act, Maryland has reduced its uninsured from 13 percent and six percent.

Leading the fight in congress is Maryland Congressman majority leader, Steny Hoyer (D).

“We all know that if we are going to be a great society,” said Rep. Hoyer. “We need to have our citizens healthy.”

Congressman Hoyer said while it was a bipartisan effort, he said some Republicans are continuing to try to take away access to affordable health care to millions of Americans.

“The very moment that we are trying to defeat COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable in our communities, ” continued Rep. Hoyer. “They [Trump Administration and justice department] are trying to repeal and overturn the Affordable Care Act.”

Maryland has launched a special open enrollment period for residents.

“The legislation that we passed in 2018 has to lead to the cumulative average reduction in the premium cost of over 25 percent in three years,” said Maryland Sen. Chris West (R). “

Marylanders can also opt for the Easy Enrollment Health Insurance program. It’s available to residents who are refiling their income tax returns.

Residents have until July 15th to sign up so they can get the coverage they need.

According to the Maryland Citizen’s Health Initiative, over 40,000 people have signed up for coverage during open enrollment.

For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM