Starting the New Year on the right foot

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — We are finally and the new year. it’s a time to reset the clock and start fresh.

Participants of this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason started the new year, fresh, wet and cold, but all for a good cause.

The city of Brunswick’s annual charity polar bear plunge benefits the Frederick County Special Olympics, the Brunswick Food Bank, and BEACON. Participants ran, jumped and plunged into the cold Potomac river, to help others in need.

“The best part is we really are helping a lot of people and can be done with very little work and a lot of dedication. It’s a simple way to help some people” said Lee Zumbach, the director of Freezin’ for a Reason.



The event raises a couple of thousand dollars each year, making it one of the most successful plunges in the state. 100% of the money stays in the area.