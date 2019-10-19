St. Mary’s University host 31st Special Olympics Fall Festival

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday, Mount St. Mary’s University hosted its 31st Special Olympics Fall Festival.

Special Olympics is an event designed to provide a platform for athletes with physical and mental disabilities to compete against each other. The Special Olympics Fall festival features flag football, long-distance running, powerlifting and tennis, and cycling.

Annu Singleton, an athlete from Baltimore City, who participate in Flag Football for the first time said, “I am happy to it, I am happy to give the sport a shot, play my hardest, win or lose.”

Students at the university were there to ensure the event ran smoothly. Cameron Stiles, the student leader, said “I think it’s a very good opportunity. We have been able to put something to help all these athletes that’s around four or five hundred athletes on campus. It’s very fantastic to be able to come and help them.”

According to university officials, in total 8,033 athletes were apart of the days activities.