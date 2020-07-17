Speeding revealed as factor in fatal Monrovia accident

The Frederick County’s Sheriff’s Office concluded that speeding was a factor in a fatal collision that killed a Germantown man.

MONROVIA, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says speeding contributed to a fatal accident earlier this month, and no charges will be filed in the incident.

On July 6 just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 5000 of Lynn Burke Road for a two-vehicle accident involving a Cadillac sedan and a Dodge Ram truck hauling a trailer.

Investigators say the driver of the Cadillac, 42-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez Mercado of Germantown, crossed the center line of the road, striking the oncoming truck.

Mercado later died on scene, official say. Three passengers were in the vehicle at the time and were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say surveillance footage and information obtained from Mercado’s vehicle reveals it was traveling at 90 mph on the roadway with a speed limit of 30 mph.

“The driver of that Cadillac, Mr. Mercado, did pass away in the crash. There won’t be any charges filed due to the at-fault driver passing away in the accident,” explained spokesperson with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Clarke.

Clarke adds that three passengers in the Cadillac were treated and released from a local hospital. The driver of the Dodge truck was uninjured.

