Speed limit changes to Ballenger Creek Pike

The speed limit on a strip of Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County, Maryland will be lowered around June 24.

According to the Division of Public Works, the speed limit between Crestwood Boulevard and Elmer Derr Road along Ballenger Creek Pike will be lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph. Likewise, the speed limit in effect in school zones will decrease from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Signs will be placed at major intersections to indicate the changes.
 

