Speed cameras still issue thousands of citations with fewer cars on the road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the stay-at-home order in place, local police say there are fewer cars on local roads. But data from Montgomery County Police shows an increase in the number of drivers caught going too fast.

Statistics given to WDVM from MCPD show a 22 percent decrease in the number of cars passing speed cameras.

During January and February saw average passes of 21,179,246 vehicles, while March saw 17,327,102 passes.

Even with the decrease in cars traveling around the county, the number of citations didn’t change drastically. In March, 7 percent fewer citations were issued than in February, even though about 22 percent fewer cars passed cameras.

January 2020: 27,986 total citations issued

February 2020: 33,511 total citations issued

March 2020: 31,166 total citations issued

In the month of March, those cameras caught 38 percent more drivers going 60 mph or faster on secondary roads, not highways like I-270, I-495, or MD-200, compared to January and February.

January 2020: 872 citations issued to drivers going 60+ mph

February 2020: 983 citations issued to drivers going 60+ mph

March 2020: 1,496 citations issued to drivers going 60+ mph

MCPD says it plans to take “additional steps with traffic enforcement to address this trend.”

The data only includes automated citations from speed cameras. It does not include data from traffic stops by MCPD or any other local law enforcement agency.