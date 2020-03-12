SpectRA Compliance named areas best by Med Tech Outlook

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Congratulations are in order for a local business owner. As we take this time to celebrate women’s history month, we celebrate Andrea Artman.

Artman’s company SpectRA Compliance was named Top 10 Regulatory and Compliance Solution Provider for the medical device industry, by Medical Tech Outlook. Artman, who has been in business for just under a year, is the owner of Spectra Compliance LLC in Frederick.

SpectRA partners with industry, regulators, and the public to provide specialized regulatory affairs and quality solutions for medical products and health care services.