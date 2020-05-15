Special tribute to honor fallen heros from Montgomery County

Some of the featured veterans were in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As Memorial Day is right around the corner, Montgomery County set up a website to honor veterans since this year’s tribute is not being held in person.

The Fallen Heroes website was set up by the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs. The tribute features over 20 veterans who are either natives or residents in the county. Each profile features a past and current picture, along with their story. Some of those who were honored were killed in wars dating back to World War I. Dan Bullis of the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs said, “Many times, people are confused between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Memorial Day is to be grateful and thankful, and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we that are still here have an obligation to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and I’m proud to do that.”

Some of the featured veterans also fought in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.

