Special Deputy retires after nearly 2 decades serving Montgomery County

Special Deputy Patrick McGann was paralyzed young, but fulfilled his dream to serve

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Special Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who has been paralyzed from a young age, retired after nearly 20 years of service.

In the presence of the Sheriff’s Office staff, Special Deputy Patrick McGann received a certificate of appreciation, an MCSO Challenge Coin and a set of Official Retired Credentials from Sheriff Darren Mark Popkin on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Special Deputy Patrick McGann was appointed by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Dugan and the Sheriff — completing a lifelong dream for McGann to serve. While on duty, McGann maintained an orderly courtroom for Dugan. He also worked in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge Terrence McGann, his father.