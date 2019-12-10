South Mountain Creamery to hit the shelves of 200 regional stores

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Shoppers from Connecticut down to Virginia will soon be able to buy dairy sourced from nearby Middletown, Maryland.

South Mountain Creamery, the state’s first on-the-farm dairy processing plant, is expanding into about 200 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The creamery’s glass-bottled milk, cream, and eggs will hit the shelves of independent markets and stores like MOM’s Organic Market and Yes! Organic Market.

The family-owned farm aims to keep production local while serving a broader market.

“Any milk that we process through the creamery and we put it on people’s shelves, our farm gains from it. We’ll actually make a little bit more money off that milk. That gives us some security, it allows us to continue to grow the farm and keep being sustainable,” explained Tony Brusco with South Mountain Creamery.

The dairy products will be available in 19 MOM’s Organize Market.

South Mountain Creamery distributes about 16,000 gallons of dairy a week.