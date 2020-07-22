Son arrested for first-degree murder of father in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police have identified the suspect involved in a homicide in northern Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the suspect 24-year-old Jesse Jimenez was involved in an argument with the victim 46-year-old Macklin Jimenez Tuesday morning that escalated and Jimenez shot his father then fled the scene. Officials say Jimenez is charged with first-degree murder of his father Macklin Jimenez.
Officers then discovered Jimenez’s vehicle shortly after the shooting and attempted to pull him over when he fled the vehicle. Jimenez was after in a wooded area near 14700 block of Good Hope Rd, officials say.
Officials say Jimenez was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled for bond review today in Rockville.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
