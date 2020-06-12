Some residents still haven’t received results for COVID-19 tests in Montgomery County

Some Montgomery County residents have not received Covid-19 test results

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — When it comes to COVID-19 test results, Montgomery County may not have accurate numbers.

This is due to issues with some residents not getting their results. During the county’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting, officials discussed some of the challenges faced when tests were conducted in the county’s lowest income communities. Some results were lost or were never logged or given to residents.

In April, teams were sent out to some of the state’s jurisdictions with the highest case numbers. These teams were made up of health workers that went into homes to provide testing, but officials say that system failed. The county then had to find patients to let them know their results. There is still a backlog of patients.

Montgomery County Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles said, “The challenge we discovered was that tests were being done and we didn’t have a mechanism to match the names coming in. We didn’t know who they were, so we had to go through and hunt that information down.”

Officials are looking into who exactly quote, “dropped the ball during this life and death crisis.” Baltimore County is facing similar issues.

