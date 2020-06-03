Some people can’t afford to keep their pets during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people but it also is impacting some animals.

With many people losing their jobs and their financial stability, some can’t afford to keep their pets or take care of their animals at a time like this.

The Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary in Poolesville, Maryland reported many animals being brought into their care since the pandemic began.

“We’ve been getting so many calls, because people are out of jobs, they don’t have the money to take care of their animals anymore,” Terry Cummings, co-director of the sanctuary said. “A lot of those smaller sanctuaries are actually having a lot of financial difficulties, and are trying to get help… it’s been a really stressful time.”

Animal advocates are encouraging people to get involved whether it is by volunteering, re-posting flyers on social media, or just speaking to others about it.







If you would like to get involved with caring for animals, reach out to a local shelter for more information.

