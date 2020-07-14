Some concerned with back-to-school plan for Montgomery County Public School students

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As Montgomery County announces its back to school plan, parents and teachers are raising concerns.

Last week MCPS officials announced a blended learning plan for 2020-2021. The plan would continue online classes while slowly easing back to in-person classes. Teachers are planned to work in the building 4 out of 5 days and students on rotation in small groups.

During the board of education meeting Tuesday, students, parents, and teachers expressed whether they are for or against the county’s current plan. Some are for the blending learning system while others believe classes should resume while following social distancing guidelines.

Some teachers even testified before the board saying they are concerned in-person classes would put everyone at risk of contracting the coronavirus, even if schools in Montgomery County follow guidelines for the centers for disease control and prevention.

“If schools are to reopen in a physical sense while COVID-19 is not under control the broader community’s safety will be threatened,” said Marjorie Cohen, MCPS teacher.

Superintendent Jack Smith said the board will continue to look at options for models for reopening. The final decision will be a collaborative and joint decision between the board, county, and state officials.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM