Soldiers from Fort Detrick to deploy to the Middle East

A group of eight men and women will support the U.S. Army Medical Material Center -- Southwest Asia

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Soldiers from Fort Detrick in Frederick are set to deploy to the Middle East region.

A group of eight men and women has been chosen to support the U.S. Army Medical Material Center — Southwest Asia (USAMMC-SWA), and their mission is simple.

“In the form of a hospital, you take care of a patient. As far as in the military, we take care of the warfighter,” explained Master Sergeant Kevin Cook.

These sets of boots make up the 6 Medical Logistics Management Center, and they will soon fly into Qatar and hit the ground for a year-long deployment.

On Monday morning, the Fort Detrick gathered the soldiers and their families together for one of the last times before take-off.

“I didn’t know how I’d feel. It just like, it just made my heart stop for a second,” explained Matthew Tudor at the news that his father, Lieutenant Colonel William Tudor would be among those set to deploy.

Matthew and his family held LTC Tudor tightly and though they’ve been through his deployments before, the family still takes the time to remind him how much he’ll be missed.

“[I told him] that I love him and I always will,” Matthew said.

LTC Tudor is leading the team as director of the USAMMC-SWA and says their objective is to make medical supplies, from basic first aid to surgical tools, available to those fighting abroad.

The deployment comes on the heels of heightened tensions in Iran.

“It becomes a little bit more critical when offensive operations are occurring that they are [stacked] up on supplies,” said LTC Tudor.

Each solider was stripped of their current sleeve insignia and presented a new one representing the transition from the 44th Medical Brigade to the 3rd Medical Command.

Tudor says he’s promised his family as many phone calls and video calls as he can muster while away.

“They are my inspiration everyday. I look forward to the mission, but I also look forward to being reunited with them,” explained LTC Tudor.