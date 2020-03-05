Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds so no kid sleeps on the floor

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — Could you imagine going to bed at night without a pillow to rest your head on, let alone a bed to sleep in? It is a sad reality that many in our area, have to deal with. Officials say about 2% of children nationwide sleep on the floor.

“In Frederick County [Maryland], we have about 250,000 people so that’s about 5,000 kids that are sleeping on the floor,” said chapter president, Lou Stavely. “You see a couple of pictures of that and it just breaks your heart, you want to do something about it.”

This is where SIHP comes in. Founded in Kimberly, Idaho in 2012, SIHP or Sleep In Heavenly Peace, is a non-profit organization that serves children in need. They provide hand-made bunks to children who don’t have beds or their own because every child deserves a safe place to sleep.

Studies show that kids who don’t get good night’s sleep have large behavioral issues, academic issues, and health issues. But simply having a bed can change that.

“When we go in and gives these children a bed, and get them up off the floor into a warm bed, we’re not going to solve all of their issues, but at least now, they’ve had a good night’s sleep and they have more energy to tackle the challenges that they face every day”, said Karl Rathvon, a volunteer with the organization.

The organization is the only charity that provides hand-made beds for kids who don’t have one of their own. They deliver the beds to kids in need and partner with other organizations in the area. the organization partners with Lowes, the Linus Project, local churches and Subaru groups, the American Legion, Murphy Farms, and the Kiwanis Club, in order, to make all the magic happen.

The Frederick County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace was started about a year and a half ago and is always in need of volunteers. You don’t need any experience If you would be interested in volunteering, click here. If you would like to learn more about your local chapter, click here.

Working towards a common goal, so that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

The Frederick County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold a “Bed Build” on Saturday, March 28th, in order to help get 30 more children off the floor and into a bed of their own. You can sign up for this event, here.

Here is more information about the Bed Build on the 28th. For this Bed Build, there are five different activity categories:

Pickup wood (Mon), Wood Pre-cut (Wed), Build Site setup (Fri), Build Day AM (Sat), Build Day Cleanup (Sat).

To select all the categories you want to help with, go to the bottom corner of the rightmost box for that category, and put a check in the green “Sign Up” box. When you have checked all your events, go to the bottom of the screen and Press “Submit and Sign up”.

The next screen gives you room to write a comment (Hey, I’m bringing some friends) and Bump Up the number of friends that will be joining you. Add your First and Last name, and your email address and click “Sign Up Now”. You’ll receive a confirmation email with the schedule of events you have signed up for. Any one 12 and up. Lunch and snacks will be provided.