Sixth suspect arrested for Wheaton homicide

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The sixth and final suspect in a Wheaton homicide case has been arrested, police said on July 2.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez of Adelphi, was arrested for the May 26th homicide of 20-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting that evening in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Wheaton. Medrano-Campos was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to police.

On June 10, police said they arrested and charged five other suspects allegedly involved in his murder. Police identified the suspects as Carlos Andres Orellana, Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana.

Like the other five suspects, Lainez-Martinez has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM