Six suspects arrested in multi-agency investigation

Six suspects were arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation set out on nine search warrants throughout Frederick County.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Six suspects were arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation set out on nine search warrants throughout Frederick County.

Members of the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group, which includes Frederick Police and the county sheriff’s office, executed the search warrants and arrested the individuals on multiple charges.

The individuals face charges like possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

The searches included residences and apartments of the City of Frederick and Brunswick.

Law enforcement confiscated multiple firearms alongside 60 grams of marijuana and 94 grams of cocaine.

Suspects include Abdul Rauf Bakre Parker, 33, of Frederick, Altonia Manley, 29, of Frederick, Javel Marqueth George, 25, of Brunswick, Asia Monet Sanders, 20, of Frederick, and Thomas Alan Herring, 30, of Frederick.