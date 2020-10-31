Single-vehicle crash in Frederick left driver seriously injured

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A single-vehicle crash that happened in Frederick this morning left one injured.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of East Patrick Street at about 10am.

A Chevrolet pickup truck ran into a telephone pole and was surrounded by wires which caused the traffic light at the intersection to go out, which then resulted in road delays.

The driver of the truck and only person in the vehicle, was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The Frederick Police Department is actively investigating the cause of the crash and asking anyone with information to contact officials.