Single-car crash kills Dickerson man

The driver, and only person in the car, has been identified as 46-year-old Jerry Lee Ray Thompson, Sr., of Dickerson.

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — A man died Sunday after a car crash in Dickerson, Md.

Police say the single-car crash happened just before 10 p.m. along Comus Rd in the area of Barley Field Ln. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Jerry Lee Ray Thompson, Sr., of Dickerson. He had no passengers.

Police say he died after his truck left the road and hit several trees. Police are still investigating why the truck veered off the road.