Single-car crash kills Dickerson man

I-270

The driver, and only person in the car, has been identified as 46-year-old Jerry Lee Ray Thompson, Sr., of Dickerson.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — A man died Sunday after a car crash in Dickerson, Md.

Police say the single-car crash happened just before 10 p.m. along Comus Rd in the area of Barley Field Ln. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Jerry Lee Ray Thompson, Sr., of Dickerson. He had no passengers.

Police say he died after his truck left the road and hit several trees. Police are still investigating why the truck veered off the road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories