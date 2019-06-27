Silver Spring turnbacks will soon end on Metro Red Line

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Starting next week, Montgomery County Metro riders will soon be able to ride every Red Line train all the way to the end.

Officials say since the 80’s about half the trains on the red line have turned around at the Silver Spring Station instead of riding all the way to the end of the line at Glenmont Station. A few months ago, transportation officials announced turn backs from Grosvenor Station in upper Montgomery County. Ending turn backs will decrease the overall commute times for riders especially during peak hours.

“They’ve been able to fund the end of the turn backs on the Silver Spring side just as they’ve already done for the Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg side,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The Silver Spring turn back will end on July 1.