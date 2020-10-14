Silver Spring suspects involved in attempted carjacking surveillance photos released

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Surveillance photos of suspects involved in a Silver Spring assault and attempted carjacking have been released.

The incident happened on October 7th incident when a 28-year-old exited his car at approximately 8:49 p.m. on the 8700 block of Cameron Street and was attacked by three men.

The men assaulted the victim and stole his car keys, but were unable to drive the car so fled on foot. Two of the three men were caught by surveillance photos so investigators are now asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to call the major crimes division.