Silver Spring shooting leaves one injured

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night that left one man injured.
Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 14600 block of Wexhall Terrace for the report of a shooting. Officers then found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting is under investigation, but at this time, detectives do not believe the shooting was random.
