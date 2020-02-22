Silver Spring mother on trial for the attempted murder of newborn child

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Circuit Court held a hearing Friday morning for a Silver Spring mother who attempted to murder her newborn child back in August.

Leticia Guzman

25-year-old Leticia Guzman gave birth to a baby girl and then abandoned her in the woods near Tenbrook drive in Silver Spring.

According to the police, Guzman denied being pregnant even though she showed physical signs of giving birth. After further investigation police were able to locate the baby and say she is in stable condition. Guzman is being charged with child neglect, reckless endangerment, and attempted murder. Her trial will be held on March 16th.