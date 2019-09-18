Silver Spring man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 killing

The victim's family speaks out after the sentencing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Kairee Dorsey of Silver Spring to life in prison for fatally shooting 18-year-old Andrew Turner.

Dorsey was found guilty of the crime in June this year. The incident happened in December 2017. According to police, they were called to the 12900 block of Falling Water Circle where they found Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. Prosecutors say Dorsey went to Turner’s house to rob and kill him for marijuana and cash. Dorsey was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney John McCarthy and the victims’ family shared their reactions following the sentencing.

“Judge Storm gave Mr. Dorsey a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus a consecutive 40 years,” said John Mccarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.

“He got what he deserved – that he could never ever, ever, ever, ever do this to nobody else, I mean ever,” said Eric Turner, victim’s father.

Court documents show Dorsey had a long criminal history prior to the murder. McCarthy says all drug-related murders in the past two years have had to do with marijuana.