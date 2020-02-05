Silver Spring man sentenced for Frederick Shopping Center shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, 2–year-old Robert Shirley Jr. of Silver Spring was sentenced to 10 years in jail spending all but 12 months in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and violation of probation.

He was sentenced to 18 months consecutive for violation of probation. Following the completion of his incarceration, he must serve 3 years of supervised probation, have no contact with the victims and pay restitution for damage to a vehicle.

Back in June 2019, Frederick Police responded to reports of gunshots at the shopping center on Taney Avenue, where witnesses described an individual who approached a group standing in the parking lot and opened fire on them with a handgun.

Shirley was identified as a suspect through surveillance video and was later discovered by police to be in possession of a stolen Honda CR-V before being arrested.